Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

