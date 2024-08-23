Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 794,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

