Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 111,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 68,628 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ST opened at $36.83 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

