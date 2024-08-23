SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,768 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

KOS opened at $4.66 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

