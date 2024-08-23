SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,384 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Calix by 175.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.