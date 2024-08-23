SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,934 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

