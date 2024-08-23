SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $27,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after buying an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $12,051,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 959,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 746,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.