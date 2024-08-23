SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 80.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

