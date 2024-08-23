SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

