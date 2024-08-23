SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,271 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.16. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

