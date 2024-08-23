SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ryder System by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Ryder System stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

