SG Americas Securities LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL opened at $33.31 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

