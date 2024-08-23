SG Americas Securities LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HASI stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

