SG Americas Securities LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.