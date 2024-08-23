SG Americas Securities LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:HGV opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

