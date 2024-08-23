SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 171.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $143.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.