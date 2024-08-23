SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 1,124,499 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

