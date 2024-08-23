SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $293,000 in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRN opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.44 and a beta of 2.17. Veren Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veren Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

