SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.