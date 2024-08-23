SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEIX opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

