SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $274.99 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.00 and its 200 day moving average is $295.30.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

