SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UniFirst by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $197.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

