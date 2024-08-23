SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $43.33 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

