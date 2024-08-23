SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after buying an additional 200,686 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,367,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,562 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095 shares of company stock worth $159,887. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.