SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $878.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $34.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

