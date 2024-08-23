SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This is a positive change from SHAPE Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

