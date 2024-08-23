SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.81.

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in SharkNinja by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN opened at $90.24 on Friday. SharkNinja has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $92.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion and a PE ratio of 66.84.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

