Shell (LON:SHEL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,688.50 ($34.93) and last traded at GBX 2,708 ($35.19). 5,905,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,016,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,718.50 ($35.32).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.18) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.38) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.98) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.18).
Shell Stock Performance
Shell Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,841.63%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
