ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 1.3%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13. 107,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 483,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

