Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Unifi, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Unifi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

UFI stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Unifi by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

