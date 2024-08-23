Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.