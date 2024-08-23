Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SLGN opened at $50.80 on Friday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

