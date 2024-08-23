Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Kevin M. Klemz Sells 2,268 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.52. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,789,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,111,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SILK

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.