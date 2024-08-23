Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Kevin M. Klemz Sells 2,268 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Silk Road Medical Stock Performance
Shares of SILK stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.52. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.
