Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to $5.10

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.39.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- About the Markup Calculator
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.