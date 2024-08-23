Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to $5.10

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

