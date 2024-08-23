Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $36.48 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.96 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,560,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,790. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.