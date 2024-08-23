Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 9.5%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.29. 107,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 171,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($996.20) by $992.59. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 318.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.23% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.