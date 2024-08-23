Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.48. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 9,393,241 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

