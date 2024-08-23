Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.27

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.27 and traded as high as C$35.07. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$35.01, with a volume of 101,809 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Canada downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

