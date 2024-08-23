Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
