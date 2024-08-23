Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Posts Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Smart Share Global had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Stock Performance

Shares of EM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.60. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

