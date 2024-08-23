Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Posts Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Smart Share Global had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter.
Shares of EM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.60. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.
