Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

