Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.69.

SNOW opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

