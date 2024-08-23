Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.69.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

