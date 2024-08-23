Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $210.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.69.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $115.21 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

