Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 16,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 201,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Solvay Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.