SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.77. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $90,431.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 432.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $103,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 101.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

