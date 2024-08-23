Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Director Lester Machado Sells 10,000 Shares

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,829.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BCAL stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Southern California Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75.
Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
