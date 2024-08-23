Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Director Lester Machado Sells 10,000 Shares

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,829.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCAL stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Southern California Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southern California Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southern California Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

