SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Trading Down 0.1%

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX)'s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

