SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Trading Down 12.1%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,233% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

