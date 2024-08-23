SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after buying an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after buying an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

